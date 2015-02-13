BRIEF-Protector ASA - Swedish Competition Authority performed control in its Swedish branch on April 4
* Swedish Competition Authority performed control in Protector's Swedish branch on April 4, 2017
Feb 13 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher ad spending by U.S. businesses.
Interpublic, whose agencies include Octagon, McCann and FCB, said revenue rose to $2.21 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $2.12 billion a year earlier.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $308.9 million, or 73 cents per share, from $193.1 million, or 44 cents per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* WPCS International Inc - Effective as of March 30, 2017 board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZYZve] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 4 Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.