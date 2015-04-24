(Adds details, compares with estimates)

April 24 Advertising agency Interpublic Group of Cos Inc's quarterly revenue trumped expectations as higher ad spending by U.S. businesses made up for the strong dollar's impact on international revenue.

Interpublic, whose clients include General Motors Co, Johnson & Johnson and L'Oréal, got about 60 percent of revenue from the United States in the first quarter.

U.S. revenue rose about 7 percent, while international revenue dropped about 3.8 percent.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent, its eigth straight revenue rise in two years.

Interpublic, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners, McCann and FCB, said revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.64 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net loss available to common stockholders narrowed to $1.8 million in the three months ended March 31 from $20.9 million. On a per share basis, the company broke even, compared with a loss of 5 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $21.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.