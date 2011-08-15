* Increases share repurchase authorization by $150 mln
* To record pre-tax gain of $132 mln on sale
* Repurchased $187.6 mln worth of stock till Aug 12
(Follows alerts)
Aug 15 Advertising company Interpublic Group
said it would sell about half of its stake in Facebook
for $133 million.
Interpublic did not reveal the number of shares it would
sell, but said it will record a pre-tax gain of $132 million on
the sale.
Facebook, which is mulling a public listing, has roughly 2.4
billion outstanding shares, according to data from secondary
market company Sharepost.
In April, The Financial Times had reported that Interpublic
owned a 0.4 percent stake in the world's No. 1 social networking
site. Based on that, Monday's deal would value Facebook at
$65.50 billion.
"The Strategic value of our initial investment (in Facebook)
has moderated, while the financial value of that stake
appreciated significantly," Chief Executive Michael Roth said in
a statement.
In June, investment fund GSV Capital Corp bought
225,000 shares in Facebook at an average price of $29.28 each,
valuing the world's No. 1 social networking site at about $70
billion.
Interpublic also said it plans to increase its share
repurchase plan by $150 million to $450 million. It had
purchased repurchased about $187.6 million of shares till August
12.
Shares of the company closed at $8.46 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)