* Q3 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.10
* Q3 rev $1.73 bln vs est $1.65 bln
* Backs FY11 organic sales growth view of 4-5 pct
* Shares soar about 18 pct
Oct 28 Interpublic Group of Companies
posted market-beating results and stood by its full-year outlook
despite global peers warning of slowing ad spend, sending shares
of the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group up 18
percent.
Most ad groups across the world have been under increasing
pressure in recent months due to uncertainty over Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and sluggish growth elsewhere.
Earlier on Friday, WPP Plc , the world's largest
advertising company, cut its 2011 outlook on slowing growth in
the United States and the euro zone debt crisis.
In contrast, Interpublic said it will meet or surpass its
organic revenue growth forecast of 4-5 percent and operating
margin outlook of 9.5 percent, despite macro uncertainties.
"We have seen little in the way of pullbacks among clients,
despite the economic climate," Chief Executive Michael Roth told
analysts on a call.
The performance of the most economically sensitive
sectors -- automobiles, financial services and retail --
remained solid in the third quarter, Roth said.
He added that in 2012, Interpublic would be vigilant on
costs, though it was too early to comment, given the uncertain
macroeconomic environment.
Results from Interpublic and its larger U.S. peer Omnicom
bode well for smaller U.S. advertising companies such as
Lamar Advertising and Focus Media Holding Ltd.
Earlier this month, Omnicom Group Inc posted
estimate-beating results as its international sales surged.
For the third quarter, Interpublic's net income jumped to
$208.1 million, or 40 cents per share, from $45.3 million, or 8
cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding a benefit from the sale of about half of its
holdings in Facebook, the company earned 16 cents per share.
In August, the company sold half of its 0.4 percent stake in
Facebook for $133 million, recording a related pre-tax gain of
$132.2 million.
Analysts expected third-quarter net income of 10 cents a
share on $1.65 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of New York-based Interpublic were trading up 14
percent at $10.16 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange
after touching a high of $10.50 earlier in the session.
