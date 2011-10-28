* Q3 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.10
* Q3 revenue $1.73 bln vs est $1.65 bln
* Backs FY2011 organic sales growth view of 4-5 pct
(Adds details, background)
Oct 28 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
, the second-biggest U.S. advertising group by revenue,
reported third-quarter results above estimates and stood by its
full-year forecast, even as its global peers have warned of
slowing ad spending.
Shares of the New York-based company rose nearly 10 percent
before the bell on Friday. They had closed at $8.91 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Earlier in the day, WPP Plc , the world's largest
advertising company, cut its 2011 outlook due to slowing growth
in the United States and the euro zone debt crisis.
In contrast, Interpublic said even though macro
uncertainties remain, it will meet or surpass its organic
revenue growth forecast of 4-5 percent and operating margin of
9.5 percent or better.
Results from Interpublic and its larger U.S. peer Omnicom
bode well for smaller U.S. advertising companies such as
Lamar Advertising Co and Focus Media Holding Ltd.
Earlier this month, Omnicom Group Inc posted
estimate-beating results, driven by a surge in international
sales.
For the third quarter, Interpublic -- the parent of reputed
agencies like McCann-Erickson, Lowe and Draftfcb -- posted a net
income of $208.1 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with
net income of $45.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding a benefit from the sale of about half of its
holdings in Facebook, the company earned 16 cents per share.
In August, the company sold half of its 0.4 percent stake in
Facebook for $133 million, recording a related pre-tax gain of
$132.2 million.
Revenue rose to $1.73 billion from $1.56 billion a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of
10 cents per share, on revenue of $1.65 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of New York-based Interpublic closed at $8.92 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)