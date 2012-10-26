Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
Oct 26 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a fall in revenue on lower spending by customers and some account losses in 2011.
Net income at Interpublic, the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group, fell to was $68.7 million, or 16 cents per share, from $208.1 million, or 40 cents per share, including the benefit of the Facebook transaction in the third quarter of 2011.
Revenue fell 3.2 percent to $1.67 billion.
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics launched two new tablets on Sunday, marking its first major announcement since being forced to withdraw the flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after some of the devices caught fire.
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy