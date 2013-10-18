Oct 18 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to
advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a 2
percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strength in U.S.
advertising.
Revenue rose to $1.70 billion in the third quarter for the
U.S.-based company, from $1.67 billion a year earlier. Domestic
revenue increased about 4 percent to $976.6 million.
Net income available to Interpublic's shareholders fell to
$45.4 million, or 11 cents per share, from $68.7 million, or 15
cents per share.
Excluding the impact of the early extinguishment of its
senior notes due 2017, the company reported a profit of 17 cents
per share.