Feb 14 Interpublic Group of Cos, the No. 2 U.S. advertising agency, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, mainly helped by growth in the United States.

Revenue rose to $2.12 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.06 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $193.1 million, or 44 cents per share, from $313.3 million, or 68 cents per share.

Interpublic said it took a pretax restructuring charge of about $60.6 million in the quarter.