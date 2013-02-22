Feb 22 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported marginally lower quarterly revenue as both domestic and international markets weakened.

Net income for the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group rose to $313.3 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $259 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of the Facebook transaction during the fourth quarter of 2012, it earned 56 cents per share.

Revenue slipped to $2.06 billion from $2.07 billion.

The company sold its remaining 0.2 percent stake in Facebook Inc for $95 million in cash in November, and said it expected to record a pre-tax gain of $94 million.