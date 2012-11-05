BRIEF-INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MLN
* INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MILLION
Nov 5 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc : * Moody's assigns baa3 ratings to ipg's proposed senior unsecured notes * Rpt-moody's assigns baa3 ratings to ipg's proposed senior unsecured notes
* INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MILLION
TORONTO, Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across south-eastern Ontario were halted on Friday following a power outage at Canadian National railway's rail traffic control center, a CN spokesman said.
* WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $12 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION Source text (http://bit.ly/2mkZ8q5) Further company coverage: