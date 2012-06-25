(Adds CEO comment, detail)
* Says power market regulations unpredictable
* Investors had opposed moves into Germany, Italy
* Further privatisation unlikely in near term
MOSCOW, June 25 Russian state electricity
holding company InterRAO has abandoned plans to
further expand by acquisition overseas due to uncertainty about
domestic Russian power market regulations, the head of the firm
Boris Kovalchuk said.
The company had been linked to deals in Italy and Spain, a
strategy that had dismayed businessmen who favoured investment
in the underdeveloped Russian market.
"At the moment we do not want to spend money in foreign
markets, except for a few projects in Kazakhstan and ...
possibly in Turkey," Kovalchuk told the group's annual general
meeting on Monday.
He said the Russian regulatory system was too opaque to
predict future developments, making it difficult to persuade
investors to back major expansion.
Russia privatised large swathes of its electricity sector
last decade, but inconsistent policy on tariff rises and
investment incentives mean it remains in need of modernisation.
InterRAO shares are down 24 percent in the year to date,
partly as investors broadly opposed the previous plan to expand
into Italy and Germany.
The company said in October it was looking at a unit of
Italian conglomerate CIR, while in February it said it
was in talks to buy assets for German utility RWE.
Kovalchuk said the same uncertainty over power market
regulations should prevent any further privatisation of InterRAO
in the foreseeable future.
(Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by John Bowker;
editing by James Jukwey)