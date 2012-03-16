MOSCOW, March 16 Russian state-controlled
electricity group InterRao said on Friday it would
offer minority shareholders in generators OGK-1 and
OGK-3 new InterRao shares for their stock or cash to
exit the companies.
InterRao, which already owns 75 percent of OGK-1 and nearly
82 percent of OGK-3, offered one new share for 0.042 OGK-1
shares and one new share for 0.025 shares in OGK-3.
For those shareholders who do not want to convert, InterRao
offered 0.6816 roubles ($0.02) per one OGK-1 share and 1.136
roubles for OGK-3 stock.
Shares in OGK-1 rose 5 percent to 0.7542 roubles while OGK-3
stock grew 2.75 percent to 1.2541 roubles - both above the offer
price.
($1 = 29.3800 Russian roubles)
