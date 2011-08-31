Aug 31 Russian utility InterRAO plans to carry out a private placement of its 26.4 percent stake in OGK-5 , with current majority owner Enel possibly acquiring up to 10 percent in the sale, a source at InterRAO told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We will carry out a placement among institutional investors.Enel is prepared to acquire part of the share packet," the source said, adding that the Italian utility could raise its stake by up to 10 percent as a result of the transaction.

The source did not say how much InterRAO hoped to receive for the stake.

Enel already holds a 56.4 percent stake in OGK-5. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Alfred Kueppers)