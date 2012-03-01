* InterRao had signaled sale of stake in Enel-controlled
utility
* Private equity group includes Russian state-backed fund
* Deal comprises $625 mln cash, $125 mln performance
component
(Updates with confirmation, RDIF comments)
By Douglas Busvine and Anastasia Lyrchikova
MOSCOW, March 1 Russian power group
InterRao has agreed to sell its minority stake in
Italian-controlled power generator Enel OGK-5 to a
private-equity investor group in a deal worth up to $750
million, the parties said on Thursday.
The buyer group comprises Xenon Capital Partners's Rusenergo
Fund, the Macquarie Renaissance Infrastructure Fund and the
state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund, co-investing in its
second deal since its creation last year.
The sale would rid state-controlled InterRao of the unwanted
26.4 percent stake in OGK-5 it received from the Russian state
via a capital hike last year and raise cash for investment in
its Russian generating assets.
"InterRao is strictly following its strategy to 2015, and
the deal to sell the blocking stake in Enel OGK-5 is in line
with our asset management plans," Chief Executive Boris
Kovalchuk said in a joint statement.
The transaction comprises a payment of $625 million on
closing, with further potential upside of up to $125 million if
a target for internal rates of return of 18 percent were
exceeded, according to a joint statement.
InterRao will also receive a carried interest of 20 percent
of the profits earned by the investment consortium.
Italy's Enel, which acquired a 56.4 percent stake
in OGK-5 as part of reforms to break up Russia's Soviet-era
power monopoly, was not a party to the transaction.
"Enel OGK-5 is a quality asset with low debts and a
world-class partner in the form of Enel," said Natasha
Tsukanova, previously JP Morgan's top investment banker in
Russia, who founded energy investment boutique Xenon in 2009.
PRIVATE EQUITY COUP
The deal marks something of a coup for the RDIF, which will
co-invest up to $10 billion over the next five years in a bid to
promote private-equity deals and lift investment rates in Russia
that are around half of faster-growing China's.
The OGK-5 transaction is the RDIF's second deal after it,
together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, bought a 7.5 percent stake in Moscow's MICEX-RTS
bourse for $300 million
"Of the whole consortium we provided only one-quarter of the
money going in," RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters,
referring to the fund's requirement for its partners to at least
match it on investments, dollar for dollar.
"We are entering at a very attractive valuation, with good
downside protection," he added. "We believe the sector will grow
and more people will come to appreciate its potential."
Power-sector stocks in Russia have been hit by regulatory
changes and delays in hikes in power tariffs widely seen as a
sop to voters ahead of a presidential election this Sunday that
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is poised to win.
Investors who are bullish on the sector argue that market
forces must eventually prevail if Russia's economic development
is not to be constrained by shortages of power generating
capacity.
InterRao signaled last August that it wanted to dispose of
the non-core stake in OGK-5, while its most senior director said
in November it would seek a deal with investment funds.
Although the deal values the stake at an 8 percent premium
to the market, InterRao will take a paper loss on the
transaction compared with the valuation at which it received the
OGK-5 stake.
"It's positive that the holding company is fulfilling its
promises and disposing of assets," said VTB Capital sector
analyst Mikhail Rasstrigin.
"For InterRao it's good that they sold the shares at a
premium to the market, but not so good that the price was below
the book value at which it received the stake from the state."
The deal is subject to regulatory approval. OGK-5 shares
closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday at 2.145 roubles. The stock
has gained 15.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Anastasia Lyrchikova, Editing
by John Bowker and Gerald E. McCormick)