MOSCOW, March 16 Russian power group
InterRao has approved the sale of its minority stake
in Italian-controlled power generator Enel OGK-5 to a
private-equity group in a deal worth up to $750 million, one of
the investors said on Friday.
The buyer group comprises Xenon Capital Partners's Rusenergo
Fund, the Macquarie Renaissance Infrastructure Fund and the
state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund, co-investing in its
second deal since its creation last year.
In a statement, the RDIF said the buyers would pay $625
million up front, plus a potential additional payment of up to
$125 million if the consortium achieves a rate of return of over
18 percent on its investment.
Italy's Enel, which acquired a 56.4 percent stake
in OGK-5 as part of reforms to break up Russia's Soviet-era
power monopoly, was not a party to the transaction.
Reuters reported the deal on March 1
