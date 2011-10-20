* Power group profit climbs to 49.8 bln rbls

* Benefits from power acquisition spree

* Beats analyst forecasts on EBITDA, revenue (Releads, adds analyst comment, detail)

MOSCOW, Oct 20 Russian power group InterRAO said on Thursday its first-half net profit soared nine-fold as the group enjoyed the benefits of its recent acquisition spree in the Russian electricity generation sector.

The company, which said last week it was studying foreign assets including Italy's Sorgenia, said net profit came in at 49.8 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), up from 5.2 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 24.4 billion roubles, up 48 percent and above the 19.4 billion rouble Reuters poll forecast.

State-controlled InterRAO, formerly an electricity trading company, was transformed by the government earlier this year into a broader holding company charged with mopping up various state and privately owned power assets.

It now controls national wholesale generators OGK-1 and former Norilsk Nickel division OGK-3 as well as a string of smaller assets, and is now eyeing a listing on the London stock-exchange.

Analysts at VTB Capital said the results had come in above expectations, while they expect permission to trade in London to come by the year end.

"Restructuring of its equity portfolio and subsequent M&A would be InterRAO's story for next year, and, if managed properly, they could be sources of long-term growth," the analysts said in a note.

InterRAO revenue increased 23 percent year on year to 253.9 billion roubles -- above the 246 billion rouble analyst forecast -- while total electricity production was up 9 percent. (Reporting by John Bowker and Anastasia Lyrchikova, editing by Maria Kiselyova)