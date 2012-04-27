MOSCOW, April 27 Russian state electricity group
InterRao may cut 2011 dividends compared to the
previous year, its board member Ilnar Mirsiyapov told a
conference call, adding that Earnings Before Interest, Tax,
Depreciation and Amortisation may fall this year.
Mirsiyapov added that EBITDA for 2012 would come in at 36
billion roubles - 42 billion roubles ($1.23 billion - $1.43
billion), compared to 41.7 billion roubles last year.
Earlier on Friday, the company more than doubled its 2011
net profit to 41.5 billion roubles, up from 18.6 billion roubles
the previous year.
InterRao wants 25 percent of its assets to be held outside
Russia by 2015, a strategy that has dismayed investors who
believe the real value lies in the development of its domestic
market.
($1 = 29.3200 Russian roubles)
