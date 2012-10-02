MOSCOW Oct 2 INTER RAO Lietuva, a Baltic electricity trader 51 percent owned by Russia's InterRAO , plans to hold an initial public offering in Warsaw at the end of 2012 or the beginning of 2013, an InterRAO official said.

Ilnar Mirsiyapov, a board member of InterRAO, said Lithuanian investment company Scaent Baltic, which owns the remaining 49 percent stake, will sell up to 25 percent on the Warsaw bourse.

"They are planning to sell between 15 and 25 percent," he said, adding the company did not plan to issue and sell new shares in the deal expected late in 2012 or the first quarter of 2013. InterRAO does not plan to sell down its stake, he said.

