S.Korea won steady ahead of Trump, Fed events; stocks edge down
* Trump, Fed speech likely to move won quite much -analyst * Foreigners dump market-heavy IT shares, pressuring KOSPI SEOUL, Feb 27 The South Korean won barely moved early on Monday as investors chose to wait for speeches by Federal Reserve officials this week, and especially one by U.S. President Donald Trump slated for Tuesday before Congress. The won was quoted at 1,131.6 per dollar as of 0234 GMT, almost unchanged from the previous