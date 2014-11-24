BRIEF-Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen's FY 2016 compensation $9.1 mln vs $10.9 mln in fy 2015
* Transocean ltd - ceo jeremy thigpen's fy 2016 total compensation $9.1 million versus $10.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
Nov 24 Interroll Holding AG
* Teams up with NPI (National Presort L.P.) in a USD multimillion-dollar deal with Brazil Post for conveyor & sorter technology solutions
* Says contract in a low double-digit USD million volume signed for period 2015-2017
* Says this is largest order intake for sorters that Interroll realized so far in its history Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Caterpillar Inc said it had retained former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as outside counsel and tasked him to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar dropped to a five-week low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, still reeling from the previous session, when a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to signal a much faster pace of monetary policy tightening.