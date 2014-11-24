Nov 24 Interroll Holding AG

* Teams up with NPI (National Presort L.P.) in a USD multimillion-dollar deal with Brazil Post for conveyor & sorter technology solutions

* Says contract in a low double-digit USD million volume signed for period 2015-2017

* Says this is largest order intake for sorters that Interroll realized so far in its history