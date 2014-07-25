Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
July 25 Interroll Holding AG : * Says H1 order intake increased to CHF 172.9 million compared to CHF 170.6
million in the first half year 2013 * Says H1 net sales in consolidated currency came to CHF 157.1 million
(half-year 2013: CHF 149.1 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process