Aug 14 Interserve PLC : * Contract extension with the Ministry of Defence to manage military training facilities * Interserve's subsidiary, Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc 1), has been awarded a contract extension worth c. £110m with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) until July 2014, with the option to extend for up to a further six months until February 2015.