May 13 Interserve Plc :

* Trading in line with board's expectations for 2014

* Continued good work winning in Q1, maintaining strong visibility

* Completion of initial facilities acquisition: integration on track

* CEO: year to date performance for group is as expected and early progress with initial is on-track, which underpins our confidence in meeting expectations for 2014

* CEO says conditions in most of our markets are improving and work winning during period has been good