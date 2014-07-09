BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says Q4 net profit down 56 pct yr/yr
* Q4 2016 net profit was down 56 percent compared to the same period last year and totalled 2.47 billion roubles ($41.78 million).
July 9 Interserve Plc :
* Continue to be encouraged by further development of substantial future workload
* Following successful completion of our US$350 mln issue of US private placement loan notes in June, co remains well placed to continue to invest in growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax