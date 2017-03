Nov 12 Interserve Plc

* Overall performance continues in line with board's expectations, reiterating our guidance for 2014

* Continued strong work-winning - c.£1.5bn work won since 1 July

* Selected as preferred bidder by ministry of justice to run probation services in five regions; contract values expected to be c.£600m over seven years

* No major change in our financial position from that reported at half year