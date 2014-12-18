Dec 18 Interserve Plc :

* Probation and rehabilitation services contracts

* Interserve-Led partnership, Purple Futures, named as new provider of probation and rehabilitation services by Ministry of Justice

* Collective contract values worth circa 600 mln stg over seven years

* To manage services for up to 25 pct of low to medium risk ex-offenders in England and Wales for seven years