LONDON Jan 8 Interserve PLC : * Trading in-line with the board's expectations, reiterating our guidance .

continued strong work winning * Value realisation from pfi portfolio, generating £124.5M cash and £55M asset

transfer into pension scheme * Despite continuing mixed market conditions, w e expect to make further

progress in 2013 * Since IMS on Nov 12 company continued to perform well and benefit from strong future workload