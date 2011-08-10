(Repeats to add byline)

* H1 pretax profit up 10 pct at 30.1 mln stg

* Raises interim dividend 7 pct to 6p

* Keeps 2011 outlook

* Shares up 9 pct

By Tresa Sherin Morera

BANGALORE, Aug 10 British support services and building firm Interserve posted higher first-half profits, and said it was positive about its short-term outlook as demand for outsourcing gathered pace, sending its shares up 9 percent.

The company, whose clients include BBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, National Health Services (NHS), and Sainsbury's , said it was maintaining its outlook for 2011 despite a tough economic environment.

"One of the main drivers of growth for us over the next few years, we think, will be an acceleration in the growth of outsourcing, particularly in the UK," Chief Executive Adrian Ringrose told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are expecting more and more parts of the public sector to open up over time, particularly the local authorities which really bear the brunt of the cost savings and who have probably got the lowest penetration of outsourcing in their operations."

Analysts, on average, are expecting a pretax profit of 69 million pounds, on revenue of 1.8 billion pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, British outsourcing group Capita said it was seeing increasing activity across the central government and public sector market opportunities were appearing at local government and defence levels.

Interserve CEO Ringrose also said he saw growth coming from the company's international markets, particularly the Middle East and India.

"We continue to note... the exposure to rapidly rising infrastructure spend in the Middle East, where Interserve is one of the leading players," said Brewin Dolphin analyst Michael Parkinson, who raised the stock to "buy" from "add."

Earlier in the week, Interserve said it won projects in two developments in Qatar through its associate company, Gulf Contracting (GCC), worth a total 70 million pounds.

January-June pretax profit was 30.1 million pounds ($48.8 million), compared with 27.3 million pounds last year. Revenue fell marginally to 928 million pounds.

Interserve shares, which have gained a fifth of their value since the beginning of 2011, were up 9 percent at 319.75 pence at 0807 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)