* Strong project pipeline in Middle East to underpin growth

* Company may not meet short-term margin target

* Big range in analysts' stock price targets

By Tresa Sherin Morera

Sept 5 Interserve Plc , a building and civil engineering contractor, stands to gain from new projects coming up in the Middle East, though some investors doubt the company can hit its domestic UK margin targets.

Shares of the company, valued at 400 million pounds ($647 million), have gained 37 percent so far this year -- beating a 9 percent drop in the UK support services sub-index -- and hit a near 3-year high in late-July.

Can the pipeline projects fuel further gains or have the shares run out of steam?

Middle East markets are regaining some of their allure after the violence of recent months, and outsourcing in the UK is picking up speed in a tough economy.

Interserve, which claims its roots as far back as 1884 in the London and Tilbury Lighterage Co Ltd, last month posted higher first-half profits, and said it was upbeat about its international growth prospects, particularly in the Middle East.

The company, with a client list that includes the British Broadcasting Corporation, UK Ministry of Defence, Sainsbury's and Qatar Petroleum, has seen little impact on its business from the Arab Spring protests. Its Middle East focus is in Qatar and the UAE.

OIL MONEY

"The Middle East is beginning to look very attractive as oil prices CLc1 are up, and they're going to spend money on infrastructure again," said Arden Partners analyst Geoff Allum.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Donnelly reckons Interserve has an advantage with its presence in fast-growing Qatar, where the company has recently won projects in two developments.

"Their margins are underpinned quite strongly, and I think in terms of organic growth they have something like 20 percent of their EBIT in Qatar," he said.

"They were one of the few companies to give clear guidance on where their bottom-line is going, and they said it will double by 2015, which no one else is saying," Donnelly added.

Interserve has also won contracts in its home market.

"So, this year, it means their dividend is safe and their profit numbers are safe," said Arden's Allum, who has a price target of 350 pence on the stock.

Interserve shares currently trade at around 310 pence.

OVER-PRICED; MARGIN STRAIN

Others, however, say the shares are overvalued and the market has priced in the benefits from outsourcing.

"I have a negative stance on them," said Panmure Gordon analyst Andy Brown. "For a start, the shares have had a very strong run."

He predicted Interserve would not meet its margin target of 5 percent at its support services unit in the short term due to volume and pricing pressures, particularly in the UK.

Andrew Nussey, an analyst at Peel Hunt, said the stock was vulnerable to the pace of recovery at Interserve's equipment services business, and warned there would be tough competition for Middle East contracts from the likes of Balfour Beatty and Carillion .

Nussey has a target price of 250 pence on the stock.

"We think there will be some good volume opportunities there, (but) we're a little mindful about the margins that are going to be earned on that work," Nussey said, adding he preferred Carillion over Interserve.

Panmure's Brown said Interserve's peers were cheaper and had "more certainty".

"It's not a bad company, but it's just a wrong price for me to be chasing it," added Brown, whose share price target is as low as 185 pence. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)