* Sees growth driven by UK outsourcing, emerging market
infrastucture
* Wins MoD support contract worth up to 420 mln pounds
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's Interserve
said on Monday it had won support contracts worth a
potential 420 million pounds ($675 million) from the Ministry of
Defence, bringing its total contract wins since June to more
than 600 million.
The construction and outsourcing firm said it would provide
mechanical, electrical and building-related services to the
Falklands, Ascension Island, Cyprus and Gibraltar for at least
five years.
In a trading statement Interserve maintained its guidance
for 2011 and said the contracts it had won since June -- which
include one to build a school from pods and one to build storage
facilities for nuclear waste -- gave it a future workload of 5.3
billion pounds.
"The order book enouragingly remains stable against a
challenging market backdrop," Brewin Dolphin analysts Michael
Parkinson and James Woodrow, who have an 'add' recommendation on
the company's stock, said in a note.
Chief Executive Adrian Ringrose told Reuters the increasing
need for Britain's public sector to outsource services was
likely to drive future growth but said this market was taking
time to develop.
"There is a lot of talk in the market that this sector is
about to take off immediately, which we do not particularly
subscribe to but I do not think it is right to write the sector
off either -- it has got potential," he said.
Ringrose added that Interserve was "pretty busy at various
stages of the process" to get outsourcing contracts from local
authorities and said some deals were likely in the company's
second quarter, which starts in April, as local authorities
start a new financial year.
Ringrose said the company was well placed to benefit from
the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Interserve's largest
infrastructure market.
He said he was confident the company would be involved in
heavy infrastructure projects such as road, railway, tunnel,
water and power programmes and in building hotels and possibly
also stadia in the run-up to the tournament.
Interserve, which built the prestigious pyramid-shaped
Raffles Dubai hotel, is currently building roads and a shopping
mall in the United Arab Emirates and car parks and energy
centres in Doha, Qatar's largest city.
"In the Middle East the emphasis is on infrastructure rather
than on building landmark buildings at the moment," Ringrose
said.
Asked whether Interserve was interested in bidding again for
troubled British peer Mouchel Group Plc, Ringrose said
he would never rule out mergers and acquisitions but added there
was nothing to rule them in either.
Interserve bid for Mouchel earlier this year in a deal which
valued the crisis-hit firm's stock at 135 pence, but talks broke
down over a valuation.
The company is expected to post full-year pretax profit of
69.5 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
Shares in Interserve, which have gained around 62 percent
over the last year, were up 0.3 percent at 320 pence by
mid-session.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
