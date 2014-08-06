LONDON Aug 6 British building services and construction company Interserve said it was well positioned for future growth after it posted a 36 percent rise in pretax profits for the half year.

The FTSE-250 company, whose services range from cleaning supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said pretax profit for the six months to June 30 rose to 50.2 million pounds ($84.65 million) from 36.8 million a year earlier.

The firm said it was well positioned for growth after securing future work worth up to 7.5 billion pounds, up from 6.4 billion pounds at the end of its 2013 fiscal year .

