LONDON Feb 24 British support services and construction company Interserve reported a 12 percent rise in full year operating profit and forecast that 2016 could be flat, as it said it could sell its Equipment Services unit.

Interserve reported headline total operating profit of 131.8 million pounds ($185 million) for 2015, compared to the 117.2 million pounds it made in the earlier period, and in line with a consensus forecast.

The company, whose activities include providing care services and repairing historic buildings, repeated guidance that 2016 would be "broadly steady" compared to last year, and said it would begin a strategic review of its Equipment Services business, RMD Kwikform. ($1 = 0.7143 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)