Feb 28 Interserve Plc, a support services and construction company, said it had agreed to buy a facilities service business from a unit of Rentokil Initial Plc for 250 million pounds ($416.78 million), seeking to strengthen its foothold in the British support services market.

The FTSE-250 component also posted an 8 percent rise in full-year profit as an early recovery in the British homebuilding sector offset weak international construction activity from the first half of 2013.