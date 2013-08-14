Aug 14 British support services and building
company Interserve Plc's first-half profit rose 7.6
percent due to a strong growth in its UK support services
business and the company reiterated its full-year outlook.
The company, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury
supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said
headline profit before tax rose to 36.8 million pounds ($56.90
million) for the six months ended June 30 from 34.2 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 1.07 billion pounds.
The company said that it had 1.5 billion pounds worth of new
contracts.
Interserve maintained its outlook for the year but said it
expected challenging market conditions for its international
construction division in the near term.