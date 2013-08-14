* First-half profit rises 7.6 pct
* Revenue rises 8.5 pct to 1.07 billion stg
* Interim dividend raised to 6.8 pence per share
* Shares rise as much as 5.4 percent
Aug 14 British support services and building
company Interserve Plc's first-half profit rose 7.6
percent, helped by strong growth in its UK support services
business.
Shares in the company rose as much as 5.4 percent on the
London Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. The stock was
trading at 552.09 pence at 0749 GMT making it one of the top
percentage gainers on the FTSE 250 Midcap Index.
The company, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury
supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said
headline profit before tax rose to 36.8 million pounds ($56.90
million) for the six months ended June 30 from 34.2 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 1.07 billion pounds. The company
bagged 1.5 billion pounds worth of new contracts during the
first half.
Interserve also said its partly owned subsidiary - Landmarc
support services, which manages UK military training facilities
- received a contract extension worth 110 million pounds until
July 2014 from the UK Ministry of Defence.
Interserve maintained its outlook for the year, but said it
expected challenging market conditions for its international
construction division in the near term.
Revenue from its international construction business fell 7
percent to 96.5 million pounds in the first half from 103.8
million pounds a year earlier.
The company has been focusing on providing support services
such as moving rigs and building maintenance to the oil and gas
industry in the Middle East as its construction business has
slowed down in the region.
It acquired oilfield maintenance services unit Topaz oil and
gas last month for $46 million from Oman's Renaissance Services
and in January bought oilfield maintenance and
logistics services company the Oman Construction Company (TOCO).
Interserve raised its interim dividend to 6.8 pence per
share from 6.4 pence.