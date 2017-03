Aug 14 Interserve PLC : * Half-year results * Consolidated revenue up 8.6 percent tO 1,068.2 mln stg * Headline pretax profit up 7.6 percent to 36.8 mln stg * Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 6.8 pence * Reiterates guidance for 2013 * Says over 1.5 billion stg of new contracts, increasing future workload to 6.7 billion stg * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here