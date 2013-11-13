UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
Nov 13 Interserve PLC : * Overall performance continues in line with the board's expectations * More than 1.8 bln stg of new work won so far in 2013 * 150 mln stg facilities management contract with the BBC * Market conditions remain mixed, but co has continued to trade well in the
period * No material change in our financial position or guidance from that reported
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher