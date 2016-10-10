Oct 10 British support services and construction firm Interserve Plc said it had decided to retain equipment services unit RMDK as a core part of its business, following the conclusion of a strategic review that started in February.

Interserve said the international business RMDK provided an "important element" of diversification for the group, which otherwise had a predominantly UK-based earnings profile and has been facing near-term uncertainty in some end markets.

Interserve said it would incur non-recurring charges of about 17 million pounds ($21 million) to carry out strategic changes at RMDK, which would include restructuring operations in a number of smaller, less attractive markets.

RMDK accounted for 32 percent of Interserve's operating profit in 2015.

