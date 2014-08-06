Aug 6 Intershop Communications AG : * Says H1 net revenues of EUR 23.8 million in the first six months of 2014, 6%

decline on previous year * Says H1 gross profit improved by 4% to EUR 7.6 million, EBIT came in at a

negative EUR -4.3 million * Sees 2014 revenues to decline at single-digit to low double-digit percent and

negative EBIT in medium single digit million eur range * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage