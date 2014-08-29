Aug 29 Intershop Holding AG : * Says H1 net profit amounted to CHF 24.5 million that is CHF 11.94 per share. * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 35.9 million versus CHF 38.1 million in H1 2013 * Says H1 net property income of CHF 37.5 million versus CHF 38.9 million year