Oct 9 Chipmaker Intersil Corp estimated third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates on weakness in its personal computing business.

The company estimated revenue of about $151 million, below its forecast of $156 million to $163 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $159.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intersil, which makes power management chips used in flat panel displays and DVD players, expects revenue from personal computing to fall to 21 percent of total revenue, from 25 percent a year earlier.

The company, which competes with Fairchild Semiconductor , Altera and Texas Instruments, will report third-quarter results on Oct. 24.

Intersil shares were down 2 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday. They closed at $7.31 on the Nasdaq on Monday.