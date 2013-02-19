Tribune Media shares look attractive -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
Feb 19 Intersil Corp, which makes power management chips used in flat panel displays and DVD players, said it will cut about 18 percent of its workforce as part of a restructuring.
The company said it expects to cut annual operating expenses by about $30 million through the restructuring, which is expected to be completed during the first quarter.
Intersil said it expects to incur a restructuring charge of about $15 million in the first quarter.
It did not specify the number of employees to be affected. Intersil had 1,643 employees as of December 2011.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
* Richard L. Wang named chief executive officer of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co, Ltd, a joint venture to lead development of axicabtagene ciloleucel and other engineered T-cell therapies for treatment of cancers in China