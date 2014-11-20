Nov 20 Interstate National Corp, a Golden Gate
Capital portfolio company and warranty service provider, is in
discussions to sell itself for at least $200 million to
Lightyear Capital, according to people familiar with the
discussions.
Negotiations are still ongoing between Golden Gate and
Lightyear and the deal may still fall apart, the people said,
asking not to be named because they were not authorized to speak
on the record.
One hurdle in the lengthy auction process has been legal
proceedings related to "robocalls," the people said, without
giving details.
Royal Bank of Canada has been working since the
summer on the sale of Atlanta, Georgia-based Interstate
National. The auction attracted other private equity bidders
including Corsair Capital LLC and ABRY Partners, the people
said.
Representatives for RBC, Golden Gate and Corsair declined to
comment. Representatives for Interstate National, and ABRY did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The deal could be priced at nearly nine times Interstate
National's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of $20 million to $30 million per year, the people
familiar with the negotiations said.
Interstate National provides extended warranties and vehicle
service contracts to new and used vehicle owners in North
America through a network of agents and car dealerships.
Golden Gate completed its investment in Interstate National
Dealer Services Inc in 2006. The company, founded in 1980, later
changed its name to Interstate National. The size of Golden
Gate's investment was not disclosed at the time of the 2006
deal.
New York-based Lightyear Capital has several investments in
middle-market financial services companies.
