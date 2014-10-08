Oct 8 Intertainment AG

* Says U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejects SightSound patents

* Says was informed that Patent Trial and Appeal Board of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected two patents of Intertainment Beteiligung SightSound Technologies as not patentable and therefore ruled in favor of Apple

* Says Sightsound itself has not commented on the decision so far Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: