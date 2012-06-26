June 26 Packaging products maker Intertape
Polymer Group Inc said it will shutdown its tape
manufacturing facility in Richmond, Kentucky, as it looks to cut
costs.
The company, which will move most of its tape production
from Kentucky to its Carbondale, Illinois facility, also said it
will transfer its shrink film production business to its
Tremonton, Utah plant from Truro, Nova Scotia.
The company will take a charge of $14 million to $16 million
in the second quarter and will also incur costs of about $3.5
million in the second half of the year and in early 2013 related
to the shutdown and production transfers.
The company expects the moves to add more than $5 million to
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) in 2013 and about $6 million in each
subsequent year.
