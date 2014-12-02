Dec 2 Intertech SA

* Announces distribution agreement with Holland's Ricoh International B.V for its 'Gestetner' printers & support

* Says promotion, distribution and support will commence in Greece from Dec. 1, 2014

* Says agreement to last until March 31, 2016 with renewal option

Source text: bit.ly/1B8VeEB

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)