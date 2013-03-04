LONDON, March 4 Intertek Group PLC : * has acquired 85% of the issued capital of E-Test, a Brazilian toy and consumer products testing laboratory. The shareholding was purchased from E-Test's management shareholders for a total cash consideration of up to BRL 20.4 million (GBP 6.6 million). * has also acquired FSA, a food assurance services company, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. FSA was acquired for a cash consideration of ZAR 6.2 million (GBP 0.5 million)