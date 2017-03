Oct 3 Intertek Group PLC : * Acquisition * Acquired Global X-Ray & Testing Corporation (GXT), a U.S. based provider of non-destructive testing and mechanical integrity services to the oil and gas industry. * Intertek purchased the company from private equity firm Platte River Equity and the management shareholders for a total cash consideration of US$ 72 million (GBP 45 million). * For more news, please click here