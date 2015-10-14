LONDON Oct 14 Britain's Intertek Group
said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. testing company
Professional Service Industries (PSI) for $330 million to build
scale in the construction sector.
Illinois-based PSI, which is majority owned by the private
equity firm Olympus Partners, provides testing and assurance
services to commercial and civil construction markets, Intertek
said.
Intertek, which is funding the deal using existing debt
facilities, said buying PSI was expected to boost its earnings
per share in the first full year after acquisition.
