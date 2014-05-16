LONDON May 16 British testing firm Intertek Group said it expects to see an improvement in revenue growth and profitability in the second half of the year, after it posted a 3.6 percent rise in group revenue in the first quarter on Friday.

The company said it had seen good growth in its key product-related business but variable market conditions had affected activity in the energy infrastructure division.

Intertek, which tests anything from oil to children's toys to check they comply with regulatory standards, said it expected market conditions to improve and further growth and profitability in second half of 2014. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Brenda Goh)