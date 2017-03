LONDON Aug 4 British testing firm Intertek Group said it was on track to deliver single digit organic revenue growth, after it posted a 6.7 percent rise in half year pretax profit.

Intertek, which tests anything from oil to children's toys to check they comply with regulatory standards, said pretax profit rose to 140.9 million pounds ($237.08 million) at constant currency, and raised its interim dividend 6.7 percent to 16 pence per share.

($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment)